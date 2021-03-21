Family members still searching for justice after Jackson woman was shot and killed three years ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday marked three years since LaQuita Roy, 40, was shot and killed outside her Jackson home.
Family and friends held a candlelight vigil to remember and celebrate her life.
“She was joy to me, and I loved my daughter,” said Josie Wells, Roy’s mother.
“She was the life of the community,” said Jesse Mitchell, the family’s attorney. “She was a hard-working woman. She drove trucks for a living; she helped everybody in the community that she could. She was there for her family and friends as a leader.”
But the celebration caused emotions to run high as loved ones are still having a hard time coming to grips with the 40 year old’s tragic death.
“It’s been so hard for me; they just don’t know,” said Wells.
Roy’s mother said the past three years have been tough to bear knowing her daughter was taken away from her too soon.
“It’s not a day that goes by that depression sets in. I have to take medication; if I get justice, and with God’s help every day, I can go on,” said Wells.
Family members said a stray bullet hit Roy.
At this time, Porter still sits in the Hinds County Detention Center awaiting trial.
Roy’s family claims Porter was terrorizing the neighborhood for three months leading up to the fatal shooting.
A lawsuit has now been filed against Keystone estates Properties.
The lawsuit alleges that they failed to hire security and better protect residents from Porter’s threats.
The trial is expected to take place at the Hinds County Circuit Court on June 17, 2021.
“He warned and threatened on several different occasions that this is exactly what he was going to do, that he was going to kill his ex-girlfriend or anybody near, and on that day, LaQuita happened to be the one that was near,” said Mitchell.
As the family continues to wait for justice, they said they’ll continue to lean on their faith and one another to get them through this tough time.
“She still lives on in my heart,” Wells explained. “Each and every day, I’m going to keep fighting and keep fighting until justice is served.”
