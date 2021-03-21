Councilman says JPD should look into club following March 21 deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours after a bystander was shot and killed there, a Jackson city councilman said it’s time to get a handle on crime at a Northeast Jackson sports bar.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, a man was shot and killed after a fight broke out at the M-Bar Sports Grill on Ridgewood Court Drive.
Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote said he plans to ask Jackson Police Chief James Davis to look into the club and determine how the city should address crime at the establishment.
“I’m not a professional, but it’s time to talk to the professionals about how to get this under control,” he said. “This is really a serious issue.”
Foote had not heard about the March 21 shooting when he was contacted by WLBT but said he was concerned about it nonetheless.
It is at least the second shooting that has occurred at the club since last summer. A third deadly shooting stemmed from an argument held in the M-Bar parking lot, authorities say.
Foote said he’s concerned how the club is impacting the quality of life for residents in nearby neighborhoods.
The establishment is located at 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr., in a commercial district. Just south of that district are the Wildwood North and Ridgewood Park neighborhoods.
“It undermines their sense of quality of life and the peace of mind for residents in that area,” Foote said. “Any time you have gunfire and shooting, it undermines peace and tranquility.”
At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Hinds County Deputies were called to the scene after shots were fired in the M-Bar parking lot.
The club is located in Jackson, but incidents are handled by the sheriff’s department, which has an agreement to provide security there.
Authorities told WLBT earlier Sunday that several people took out guns after a fight and began shooting. At least one of the shots fired came from a rifle.
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the crossfire. Deputies said he appeared to be a bystander and tried to take cover during the shooting.
No other injuries were reported, according to Sheriff Lee Vance.
“There are a lot of things that need to be reviewed. Having people shooting and having bullets flying back and forth is unacceptable,” he said. “That’s not acceptable to anyone.”
Vance said his department is willing to sit down with bar ownership to review its security protocols.
The M-Bar pays for two off-duty deputies to provide security during business hours. The deputies are stationed outside, Vance said.
The sheriff was not sure what security was provided inside the establishment.
“There are always things that can be done,” he said. “Perhaps two deputies are not enough.”
He believes some incidents stem from problems that began elsewhere and play out at the club.
“The business has a responsibility to keep patrons safe,” he said, “but the ultimate responsibility comes from those who perpetrate these events.”
Officials with the M-Bar were not immediately available for comment.
On Jan. 24, a woman was allegedly shot and killed after an altercation over a parking space there.
Authorities said surveillance video showed that after the victim left the parking lot, two people in a black Range Rover followed.
The woman in Range Rover allegedly fired shots, killing the victim, Kiana Singleton.
The alleged shooter, Augena Funchess, is facing charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. The alleged driver, Marcus Guice, is facing a charge of felony accessory after the fact.
Funchess, who was given a $1.25 million bond in Jackson Municipal Court, is expected to appear before Hinds County Court Judge Johnnie McDaniels on March 24.
Richard Bradley, with M-Bar, told WLBT previously that the Jan 24 incident did not occur at the club, but after the individuals involved left.
A deadly shooting also occurred there in July 2020.
Foote wouldn’t say he whether he wanted to see the establishment closed and that a decision on how to handle crime there should be made based on recommendations from JPD.
The councilman said he plans to bring the matter up at the council’s March 22 Law Enforcement Ad Hoc Committee meeting.
In mid-February, Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes introduced a resolution to declare the Jasco gas station on West Woodrow Wilson Avenue a nuisance following a deadly shooting there.
The resolution was never voted on. However, according to the document, Stokes said the store had been “the site of numerous murders and criminal activity over the years and that is was the duty of the city to protect those “whose lives are placed in danger by the operation of this business.”
