Bystander shot, killed during shootout outside M-Bar

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bystander was killed during a shootout at M-Bar during the overnight hours Sunday, according to Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened before 2 a.m.. Deputies were called to the scene after shots were fired in the parking lot.
Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says several people took out guns after a fight and began shooting. At least one of them fired shots from a rifle.
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the crossfire. Deputies say he appeared to be a bystander in the parking lot and tried to take cover during the shooting.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
There’s no word on any arrests at this time. If you know anything about this case, call Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.
