Winter storms damage historic downtown building, leaving businesses inside reeling

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The February ice and snow won’t soon be forgotten by some businesses struggling to recover.
Damage to one historic downtown building has shut down one business and forced another to relocate. The 93-year-old Plaza Building is on the corner of Amite and Congress Streets.
On February 16, a pipe burst sending water rushing throughout parts of the building.
“This was our life for so long, but it’s not anymore,” said Paul Breazeale.
His CPA firm occupied the third floor of the Plaza Building for more than 40 years until February’s snow and ice storm. A ruptured pipe on an upper floor sent water rushing throughout the lower floors.
The elevators filled with water. Ceilings collapsed. His accounting business took a hit at the height of tax season.
“There was a leak in the midst of the ice storm and the snow storm,” said Breazeale. “The leak happened on the fifth floor, and the waster just came down and really basically destroyed everything we had on the third floor.”
Over a weekend his entire staff, along with teams of IT, phone services and furniture movers relocated to the eighth floor with only one elevator working.
Downstairs, 15-year-old Basil’s Downtown restaurant is still closed. First the pandemic, than this. Owner Michael Laskin isn’t sure when they’ll reopen.
“Water was still coming down from ceiling tiles two weeks later and then the restaurant services removed some of the tiles,” said Laskin. “That takes me out of- I can’t operate due to health department regulations.”
Despite the challenges, these businesses face with the 93-year-old structure both want to stay. Both companies are insured.
No word yet on when renovations will be completed.
