North Jackson restaurant closing its doors

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Owners of the Twin Peaks restaurant in North Jackson have announced they’re closing.
In a statement on Facebook, the restaurant states that “with a heavy heart, after much consideration, we will regretfully close the Jackson Twin Peaks. To our staff, thank you for your hard work and commitment over the years - we are grateful for your many contributions. To our loyal customers, thank you for your patronage and for allowing us to serve you.”
According to Franchising.com, the restaurant, located at 6010 I-55 N Frontage Rd., was the first Twin Peaks in Mississippi. It opened in 2013.
Meanwhile, another restaurant in Jackson is only taking to-go orders because it is short-staffed.
Godfrey Morgan posted on his Facebook page that Godfrey’s was only accepting to-go orders this week because some workers have quit.
“Income tax refunds and stimulus checks have hit bank accounts and some employees have quit. Then we have those who have only applied to continue receiving unemployment or government assistance,” Morgan wrote on his Facebook page.
“My apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for being patient and flexible as we still continue to serve our city.”
