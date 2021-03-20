Maggie Wade to be mistress of ceremony at Women’s History Brunch in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - March is nationally recognized as Women’s History Month. However, every month is a month to celebrate the women who continue to move this country forward.
Butterflies by Grace Defined by Faith will host its Women’s History Brunch on March 27 in Jackson to highlight and celebrate women.
WLBT’s own, Maggie Wade, will be the mistress of ceremony, with Dr. Vonda Reeves serving as the keynote speaker.
The theme of this year’s event is “She Made It,” and it will take place at the historic King Edward Hotel located in Downtown Jackson. The brunch will begin at 10 a.m.
Tickets are available via:
Butterflies by Grace Defined by Faith website
Butterflies by Grace Defined by Faith facebook
All attendees will be required to wear face mask to enter the event.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.