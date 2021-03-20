Madison Co. hires consultant to study traffic problems at Miss. 463 and Stribling Road.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Help could be on the way for motorists forced to endure the regular traffic snarls along Mississippi 463 and Stribling Road.
Recently, the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved bringing on Stantec Consulting Services to draw up plans to add additional lanes and signalization there.
The contract is for $15,000 and conceptual designs should be completed in the next two months.
The news comes as the Madison County School District is looking at building a new sixth-grade facility at the nearby Mannsdale school campus, something that could bring even more traffic to the congested area.
“We already have traffic problems through there,” County Engineer Tim Bryan said. “What we want to do is solve everything at that intersection the best we can.
“The study gives us a preliminary layout of what the intersection would look like and a cost estimate to figure out how to move forward.”
Once the study is completed, the county will approach the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and possibly the Madison County School District to seek approval and funding.
MDOT would have to sign off on any plans at 463 and Stribling, because 463 is a state highway. Previously, MDOT has not been willing to install a signal in the area, but Bryan hopes that by drawing up a plan, officials with the state agency would be willing to reconsider.
“The biggest problem is in the morning, with people going north and trying to make a left turn into the school,” Bryan said. “It backs up all the way down 463 through the Stribling intersection. That jams up the intersection, so people going south on 463 and trying to make a left turn onto Stribling have a hard time getting out.”
The Mannsdale campus is located about 1,500 feet north of where Stribling dead-ends into 463. It is home to both the upper and lower elementaries.
Traffic there has gotten worse amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as more parents opt to drop their children off at the schools, rather than allow them to ride a bus.
That congestion promises to continue, as the population in the area continues to grow, and as the district plans to build a new facility to accommodate more students.
“We are going to add a sixth-grade building on the Mannsdale site,” said MCS Director of Communications Gene Wright. “This is part of our growth management plan. The middle school is full, so we’re moving the sixth grade to a new building.”
The building is needed to “decompress” space at Germantown Middle School, which serves students in sixth through eighth grades.
Right now, two elementaries feed into Germantown Middle: Mannsdale Upper and Madison Crossing.
Under the plan, students at Madison Crossing will remain at their campus, while students at Mannsdale Upper will move into the new sixth-grade facility beginning in 2023.
Madison Crossing, located at 300 Yandell Rd., was originally designed to serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade, meaning it can accommodate additional students, Wright said.
Mannsdale, though, cannot, as evidenced by the fact that more classes were added at the school this year.
“We had a ribbon-cutting this fall,” Wright said. “We were trying to anticipate growth and head it off at the pass before it becomes overcrowding.”
The new school is expected to open in either January or August of 2023, in time to serve students currently in fourth-grade. It would have all the amenities that sixth-graders at Germantown Middle have access to, including a gymnasium, science labs and other middle school resources.
“It will be natural for sixth-graders to come into that space,” she said.
Work will be paid for with district funds and no bonds would have to be issued to cover costs. Said Wright, “We have been excellent stewards and already have the funds (in place).”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.