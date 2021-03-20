Jackson mayor calls council member criticism of JPD crime plan ‘Monday morning quarterbacking’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Jackson city leaders criticized a crime plan from their police chief, asking for more information and another meeting, Jackson’s mayor endorsed the plan and jabbed a few of his own colleagues in the process.
The tension comes as the Capital City reels from three killings in the last six days, a pace that has already eclipsed 2020′s year-to-date number of homicides by more than 55 percent.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made the comments at a press briefing Friday.
“I think that the plan is very thoughtful. I think the plan is executed by people who have experience in law enforcement. And I think that it’s, you know, a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking to try to assess, you know, what is the approach for people who are trained in that regard,” Lumumba said. “We have limited knowledge and understanding of how that is applied.”
Lumumba’s words come four days after Police Chief James Davis presented his plan to the city council’s law enforcement ad hoc committee.
Some council members said the plan missed key components showing how effective it would be, and asked the chief to come back in a week to provide those indicators that his plan would effectively reduce crime.
“I think that we should focus on the things that we are tasked with doing and that is establishing support systems, establishing resources that can help resolve the issue as well,” Lumumba said.
Chief Davis asked for the means to establish a few of those support systems Monday, like creating city-funded mental health specialist positions to help JPD officers respond to situations involving people who have mental health issues.
Davis’ plan also requested city-funded positions to serve as liaisons to the city’s homeless population.
When asked about the city’s ongoing struggles with violent crime, Lumumba said his police department is working diligently to address the issues of public safety.
”A lot of the homicides that we have seen have been people who have unfortunately, you know, already been engaged with law enforcement, unfortunately have already been arrested and detained,” Lumumba said. “And because of the systemic issue that we’re seeing, in which our judicial process is not flowing as it should, people are being released into the same conflicts that they were in when they first were arrested. And so we have to make sure that we make sure that process works sufficiently.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.