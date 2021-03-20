First Alert Forecast: temperatures warming back up for the start of Spring

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today marks the first official day of Spring! Expect high temperatures for today in the lower to a few middle 60′s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will gradually clear out into the evening hours. It should feel a tad nicer and warmer than yesterday. Tonight, we will cool down to the lower 40′s under mainly clear skies.
We’ll see bright and sunny skies for our Sunday. It will be a beautiful day tomorrow with high temperatures expected to be fairly seasonal in the upper 60′s across central MS.
Dry and quiet conditions will continue into Monday, but they won’t last for long into the work week. A few systems are expected to move in that will bring the chance for showers and storms to the region beginning on Tuesday and carrying into Thursday. It’s too early at this point for specifics on timing and if there’s a severe threat, but we will closely watch it over the coming days. Highs could potentially rise to the lower to mid 70′s each afternoon during the work week.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.