First Alert Forecast: temperatures warming back up for the start of Spring

Dry and quiet conditions will continue into Monday, but they won’t last for long into the work week. A few systems are expected to move in that will bring the chance for showers and storms to the region beginning on Tuesday and carrying into Thursday. It’s too early at this point for specifics on timing and if there’s a severe threat, but we will closely watch it over the coming days. Highs could potentially rise to the lower to mid 70′s each afternoon during the work week.