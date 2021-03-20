Drinking water giveaways slated for Saturday, Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents will still be able to get bottled drinking water this weekend, even as the city has emerged from a major water crisis.
The Lanier High School Class of 1982 will be hosting a bottled water giveaway on Saturday, March 20.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies run out. It is taking place in the school parking lot, between the old and new gymnasiums, organizer Darryl Roby said.
Lanier is located at 833 Maple St.
For more information, contact Roby at (601) 918-6075.
And on Sunday, members of the New Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church will be giving away water at an event slated to begin at 1 p.m.
New Heights is located at 3220 Forest Avenue Ext. in the Ashley Acres area.
For more information on that event, call (601) 540-4519.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.