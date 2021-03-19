15-year-old charged with murder in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department charged a 15-year-old with capital murder.
Jacob Terrell is charged with killing Teshundra Fortune.
Fortune, 33, is the unknown female who was found deceased in the 700 block of Silas Brown on Wednesday around 12 p.m.
According to the coroner, Fortune didn’t have identification on her at the time of the shooting.
Police say Terrell also confessed to a shooting that happened Tuesday night at a gas station on University Boulevard.
It’s unclear what additional charges the teen may face.
