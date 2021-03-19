PPE seized after price gouging charge, donated to first responders, healthcare workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) items were handed out to healthcare workers and first responders.
Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office came into the items after a plea deal with a company accused of price gouging the items.
Fitch began looking into Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals Plus, LLC in March 2020 over complaints of price gouging.
As a result of the investigation, these items were seized:
- 6,576 N-95 respirators
- 8,950 KN-95 respirators
- 365,225 Surgical masks
- 26,300 Shoe covers
- 77,200 Gloves
- 230 Lab coats/ coveralls
- 4,332 Gowns/ scrubs/ scrub caps
- 300 Disposable scrub caps
- 163 Face shields/goggles
Gulf Coast Pharmaceuticals owner Kenneth Ritchey pleaded guilty to one count of price gouging and was forced to pay close to $60,000 in restitution to the G.V. Sonny Montgomery Veterans Administration Hospital.
The items were taken to the AG’s office as a result of the plea and were handed out to first responders and healthcare workers.
“Taking advantage of our neighbors in need during a crisis to turn an extra profit is wrong,” Fitch said. “We are turning this PPE back to the men and women who have sacrificed so much for us during this pandemic – health centers, law enforcement, and fire departments.”
