Police chase ends with hour-long standoff in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A pursuit that started in Vicksburg Friday morning ended in Yazoo County.
Lt. Johnnie Edwards with the Vicksburg Police Department says officers were contacted for a welfare check and when officers located the suspect, he fled, leading officers on a pursuit.
Police say that the suspect’s speed never reached over 35 miles per hour.
Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Terry Gann says a nearly hour-long standoff with the suspect would then ensue.
Edwards says the suspect, Joshua Burton Boyer of Taylor, Texas told officers he was suicidal and had a gun.
The standoff would end peacefully after a Warren County negotiator talked Boyer into surrendering.
Boyer was taken into custody by Yazoo County officials as he awaits extradition back to Texas.
Neither Vicksburg PD, Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department or the Warren County Sheriff’s Department will pursue charges against Boyer.
Gann says Boyer has a warrant from Texas involving a child endangerment charge.
Although one shot was fired into the air by Boyer, Gann says there were no reported injuries.
