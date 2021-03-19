Pearl River Resort eases COVID-19 restrictions, more foot-traffic anticipated

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re hoping to hit the open road this weekend, Pearl River Resort is easing certain COVID-19 restrictions.
The casino is moving into the second phase of its reopening plan beginning Friday, March 19.
This means more people on the casino gaming floors, from 50-75%, and easing smoking restrictions.
The changes also include:
- Increasing capacity to 75% for restaurants, retail outlets, meeting spaces, and other Resort venues.
- Placing all slot machines and electronic table games back into service.
- Chairs will not be added, to continue promoting social distancing between players, not in the same household or group. Players may move chairs to the open games.
- Opening designated smoking areas inside at Silver Star Casino and Golden Moon Casino. Bok Homa Casino will remain smoke-free at this time.
- Reopening self-service drink stations on the casino floors.
- Resumption of full service at the Spa at Silver Star.
“Now that COVID-19 vaccines are readily available to all adults, more people are vaccinated and infection rates decline, we are confident that we can safely move to phase 2 of our 3-phase plan,” said Sonny Johnson, president, and chief executive officer of Pearl River Resort.
While a little more freedom is in the air, the casino says it will continue a mask mandate, social distancing, temperature screening, and property cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
The resort said it consulted with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Government, Choctaw Gaming Commission, and Choctaw Health Services in making the changes.
