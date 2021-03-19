MBI issues Silver Alert for 51-year-old Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson woman.
Pamela Ellis, 51, is described as a Black female who is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Ellis was last seen Friday, March 19, in the 5000 block of Nantuckett Drive in Hinds County. She is believed to be in a dark blue KIA with tinted windows traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Ellis suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
