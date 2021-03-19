‘I came all the way from California for this’: Longtime workers on SLS program excited about successful hot fire test

“As we go through a launch, you have to kind of slow down when you go through the maximum aerodynamic pressure, or MAX-Q,” said Cassidy, Aerojet Rocketdyne space operations executive director. “We’ll throttle ‘em down, and we’ll throttle them up to 109 percent. As we expend propellent, we want to keep the G-load at a level that’s not too uncomfortable for the astronauts. We always take care of our astronauts.”