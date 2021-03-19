Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chilly evening heading into this weekend. Our high only reached the 50s today with plenty of clouds and breezy conditions. This weekend will be a little warmer because we’ll have more sunshine. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 60s and upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks similar with highs breaking 70 degrees again. Tuesday through Friday of next week appear unsettled with a frontal system stalling in our area. There is the potential for heavy rain and that threat stands out the most among the severe threats. A few severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday. 2 to 5 inches of rain could fall over the next 7 days with accumulations, with the highest amounts expected south and east of Jackson. Average high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 46. Spring begins Saturday at 4:37am. Sunrise is 7:04am and the sunset is 7:12pm.