First Alert Forecast: feeling like Winter today; spring-like conditions return this weekend

We’re wrapping up the work week this afternoon with fairly chilly and cloudy conditions. For today, high temperatures will generally top out in the lower 50′s across most of the area. It will stay chilly and blustery tonight with overnight lows in the lower 40′s.
Tomorrow begins the first day of Spring and it will certainly feel more like it over the weekend. High both Saturday and Sunday will rise to the 60′s. Cloud cover will hang around into Saturday morning before clearing out over the day. Bright and mainly sunny conditions will continue into our Sunday as well.
As we look ahead into the next work week, temperatures will be trending warmer. We’ll likely see highs in the 70′s each afternoon next week. Quiet and dry conditions will last up until Tuesday and into the middle of the work week. Active and unsettled conditions will return with the chance of showers and thunderstorms possible across the region.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.