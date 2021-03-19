Crystal Springs welcomes new police chief after old chief retires

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Terry Police Chief DeJohn Hampton is now the new chief of police with the city of Crystal Springs.
Crystal Springs Mayor Sally Garland says Crystal Springs’ former chief, Chris Palmer, retired after 26-and-a-half years of service with the city.
Hampton says his becoming the new police chief of Crystal Springs was made official Wednesday, March 17.
He says his main focuses for the city are the drug problem, the juveniles and wanting to build respect back within the community as it relates to the officers that serve it.
“The community has lost a lot of trust and we want to gain that trust back,” Hampton said.
Terry Mayor Joseph Kendrick says that the city has not named a new chief of police or an interim chief yet. Kendrick says they are in the application process at the moment.
