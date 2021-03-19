LIVE: City, Greater Jackson Chamber discuss water system issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has teamed up with the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership to host an online town hall meeting Friday.
City leaders will answer questions about the water crisis that left thousands of Jackson residents and businesses without water for nearly a month.
The mayor and the city’s public works director are among those expected to participate.
They’ll discuss the water issues with the public and try to explain the city’s water and sewer system and plans to prevent future problems.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.