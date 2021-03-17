Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is an alert day as severe storms struck parts of our area. The good news is that we are now in the all clear. The severe threat has ended for our area. Cooler weather with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s can be expected by morning. Thursday will be a sunny, but breezy day with highs in the lower 60s. Chilly weather will settle in for Thursday night and Friday morning. Lows will be in the lower 40s. Despite sunshine Friday, expect highs in the 50s. The 60s will return Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Spring officially begins Saturday. Our next threat of severe weather will be Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Highs then will be in the 70s. Average high is 69 and the average low is 46. Westerly winds tonight and Thursday at 15mph with gusts to 25mph. Sunrise is 7:06am and the sunset is 7:11pm.