Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chilly weather tonight along with breezy conditions. Lows will be in the lower 40s, but wind chills will be in the 30s. Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 50s with a little less wind. The weekend will be partly sunny and highs in the 60s. Saturday is the official start of the Spring season. Lows this weekend will also be in the lower 40s. Next week looks unsettled with highs in the 70s and storms are possible Tuesday and Thursday and there may be some severe weather in there as well. Average high this year is around 70 and the average low in the middle 40s. The weather today is in stark contrast to the high of 84 degrees we had yesterday. We have had 3 confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi Tuesday and Wednesday. These are the first of the year for our state.