State troopers will soon be able to patrol highways in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would allow state troopers to respond to calls in Jackson and other larger cities has been signed by the governor.
Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law S.B. 2877, which amends state statute to allow the Mississippi Highway Patrol to set up radar along highways in cities of more than 15,000 people.
The bill will go into effect on July 1.
“This was very much needed,” said District 29 Sen. David Blount. “We have a problem in the capital city with reckless driving and we welcome the help.”
Blount authored the bill in response to the street racing incident that occurred in Jackson on New Year’s night.
A viral video showed drivers blocking traffic and doing donuts in the southbound lanes of I-55 North in the North Jackson/Fondren area, while cars behind them were stopped on the road.
The area was blocked for about an hour until police responded. The drivers fled when they saw the blue lights.
The only agency to respond to the scene was the Jackson Police Department, even though the Mississippi Department of Public Safety headquarters is located just a short distance from the scene.
Under state statute, the Highway Patrol could not respond, because it is prohibited from responding to incidents in cities with 15,000 people or more.
MHP also likely wouldn’t have known the incident was happening, because the call did not come into the agency’s dispatch.
Under this measure, the highway patrol will be notified by municipal law enforcement of any road blockages or emergencies on federal highways within their corporate limits.
Blount, as well as District 25 Sen. Walter Michel, discussed ways DPS could help with street racing early during the legislative session. The bill was authored based on recommendations from DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell.
It does not mandate troopers to patrol interstates in cities but would allow them to. It also would not prohibit municipalities from patrolling those corridors.
Said Blount, “It’s a good bill. It’s supported by the Jackson delegation, the mayor and the Department of Public Safety.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.