NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Brookhaven on St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Lincoln County on Wednesday.
It was part of a line of storms that rolled through the Magnolia State throughout the day.
NWS estimates wind speeds reached 95 miles per hour, with the storm touching down east of Brookhaven.
Over in Wayne County, significant damage was done to farm houses.
Another tornado was confirmed in Wilkinson County. There, an EF-0 was on the ground for just over a mile, crossing over US 61 near Carter Loop Road.
The same storm system caused damage in Florida, Georgia and most significantly in Alabama, where up to 12 tornadoes may have touched down.
No deaths have been reported in the region in relation to the storms.
