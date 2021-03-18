Miss. one of 21 GOP-led states suing Biden over Keystone XL rejection

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) Mississippi is among 21 other states suing the Biden Administration over the Keystone XL Pipeline.
The lawsuit claims the president did not have the authority to revoke a permit for the pipeline.
The oil industry and Republican leaders said the move would cost thousands of jobs.
While Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch signed the lawsuit, it was filed by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
The GOP-led states argue that by revoking the permit on his first day in office, Biden exceeded his authority because of a provision Congress tucked into tax legislation in 2011 that required President Barack Obama to either approve the pipeline within 60 days or issue a determination that it wasn’t in the national interest.
Along with Texas and Montana, the other plaintiffs are attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
