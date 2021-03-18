Jackson State University to provide Moderna vaccine Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University will become a vaccination site on March 19.
The university will provide the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to students, faculty, and staff on the main campus free of charge. Insurance is also not needed.
- 8 a.m. -10:30 a.m.: Office of Public Safety; Division of Student Affairs; Facilities and Construction Management
- 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m.: Administrators; Faculty; Staff
- 1:30 p.m. -4 p.m.: Students
Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center is one of two federally qualified health centers in Mississippi to be designated as a federally approved vaccination site.
