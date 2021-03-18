Jackson announces precinct changes for municipal elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has announced several precinct changes for the upcoming 2021 municipal elections.
Temporary changes include:
- Ward One - Precinct 45 moved from St. Phillips Church to McLeod Elementary School, 1616 Sandalwood Pl.
- Ward Three - Precinct 12 will vote at Bonner Institutional Church, 3032 Bishop Ave.
- Ward Three - Precinct 50 will vote at St. Luther Church, 1040 Banks St.
Permanent precinct changes have also been made in Wards Four, Five and Six:
- Ward Four - Precinct 24 moved from French Elementary to George Kurt’s Fieldhouse Gymnasium, 125 Gymnasium Dr.
- Ward Four - Precinct 90 moved from Woodville Elementary to Christ Tabernacle Church at 1201 Cooper Rd.
- Ward Five - Precinct 89 moved from Metrocenter Mall to Greater Mount Bethel Church, 4125 Robinson Rd.
- Ward Five - Precinct 54 moved from Hardy Middle School to JPS Career Development Center, 2703 1st Ave.
- Ward Six - Precinct 96 moved from Miracle Temple Evangelistic Church to Fire Station No. 22, 1590 Lakeshore Dr.
- Ward Six - Precinct 94 moved from Higher Ground Family Worship to Willowood Community Center, 229 Lake Cove Dr.
Party primaries are April 6, with any needed runoffs slated for April 27. The general election is on June 8.
