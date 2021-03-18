First Alert Forecast: Chilly end to the work week

The low pressure system that allowed for yesterday’s severe weather threat is moving east, but we’re still seeing lingering cloud cover across the area.
Chilly and breezy conditions will also remain in place as we continue through our Thursday, and high temperatures will only top out near 60°. We’ll see more clouds than sun Friday as well and highs will only top out in the mid 50s tomorrow afternoon!
Temperatures will start to warm back up into the weekend, and we’ll be able to kick off the season of spring with near-normal temperatures. We’ll wake up in the low 40s both mornings and top out in the mid-upper 60s each afternoon. Dry conditions will also persist through our Saturday and Sunday.
We’ll be back into the 70s by next week, but a more unsettled pattern will return. Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast as we wrap up the 7-day forecast.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
