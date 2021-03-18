City-owned sewer line creates sinkhole under family’s 60-year home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We all notice a leaky pipe from time to time, but a Jackson woman has endured the stench of a busted sewer line under her home for two years.
And when it rains like it did during Wednesday’s storms, the smell of sewer pours into her home.
Brenda Brooks Brown wasn’t fond of TV interviews, albeit off-camera, but her daughter and caregiver Gwen Brooks said the saga started a couple of years ago.
“My mom went to a doctor’s appointment and the house just fell in,” Gwen Brooks said.
It sounds unbelievable, but then Gwen gave us a video where you can hear water (sewage) leaking inside her mom’s home.
“The room where the sinkhole is an add-on den. The hole opened up in the floor of that room and everything that was in the circumference of that hole went in,” Brooks added. “When you have constant leaking sewage underneath the home, it eventually creates a hole.”
When you enter the ad-on den you can see where the ground separated from the concrete. Gwen said the family lost irreplaceable items belonging to their matriarch, who never survived her second battle with cancer.
“My grandmother had an album collection from record companies that don’t exist anymore. That went in the hole. Several chairs, a square entertainment center went in there, four feet tall Christmas decorations went in there, clothing,” the daughter said.
Jackson City Engineer Charles Williams said it’s a sanitary sewer main that’s roughly four to five feet deep based on the city’s visual inspection.
A sanitary sewer main is a system of underground pipes that carries sewage from bathrooms, sinks, kitchens, and other plumbing components to a wastewater treatment plant where it is filtered, treated, and discharged.
Williams did not say when the city will begin repairs, but Gwen is just thankful they will repair it.
“Even Dr. Williams said pictures don’t really do it justice,” she said. “We know life has not been easy for him the last few weeks, but he did show up and he came again with Risk Management and he pushed the button for Risk Management to come out and we are thankful.”
Brooks said the city’s plan should be able to save the home that’s been in the Brooks family since Gwen’s mom first moved into the house at age four; over 60 years ago.
“They will have to destroy the den, but that puts her in line to getting the deck she’s been asking for,” she laughed.
Gwen said the city will run the new sewer line alongside the property, not under her property like engineers did back in the 1940′s when the home was built.
The city says its Risk Management team is working with the homeowner on her claim to get the repairs done.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.