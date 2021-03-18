3 arrested in separate Adams Co. child abuse cases

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Three adults have been arrested for their alleged involvement in separate child abuse cases in Adams County.
The first was an incident on March 13 where deputies responded to a call in which it was discovered that a child had sustained injuries to their “low extremities.”
CPS was contacted and an affidavit was issued for the arrest of Marilyn Johnson, 25. She was arrested on March 14 and charged with felonious child abuse.
The second incident involved Rachel Felter, 35, and Gerald Whitehead, 32, who were arrested one day apart for felonious child abuse.
This followed an investigation by CPS after it was alleged that a child had been hit in the head with a closed fist.
