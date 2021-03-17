LIVE COVERAGE: Tornado Warning in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado warning is in effect in these counties:
- Copiah until 5:45 p.m.
- Jefferson until 5:45 p.m.
- Lincoln until 5:45 p.m.
- Smith until 6:15 p.m.
- Jasper until 6:15 p.m.
A tornado watch is in effect across much of Mississippi until 7 p.m.
Threats included with this storm includes strong tornadoes, hail up to apple size, and wind up to 80 miles per hour.
Tornadoes have already been spotted in Lincoln and Wayne counties.
These counties are included within the watch:
- Adams
- Attala
- Carroll
- Choctaw
- Claiborne
- Clarke
- Clay
- Copiah
- Covington
- Forrest
- Franklin
- Hinds
- Holmes
- Humprheys
- Issaquena
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Jefferson Davis
- Jones
- Kemper
- Lamar
- Lauderdale
- Lawrence
- Leake
- Lincoln
- Lowndes
- Madison
- Marion
- Montgomery
- Neshoba
- Newton
- Noxubee
- Oktibbeha
- Rankin
- Scott
- Sharkey
- Simpson
- Smith
- Warren
- Washington
- Webster
- Winston
- Yazoo
