Severe weather anxiety is real, how to overcome it

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re having some anxiety about the severe weather, you’re not alone.
Wednesday’s threat of severe weather has some people feeling uneasy about the weather.
Therapist Amy Flaherty says you may feel storm anxiety because everything seems out of your control or you may be experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from a previous storm.
The therapist says you can give yourself a sense of control by practicing your severe weather safety plan.
Flaherty suggests that you surround yourself with those you care about to help reduce stress and provide an extra layer of support.
“You are going to feel so much better as you plan and prepare ahead of time.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.