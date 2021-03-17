Some tornado sirens out of service in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials in Clinton want residents to remain alert to weather conditions.
This is especially true as two outdoor sirens are currently not working, according to city spokesman Mark Jones.
Three sirens have been repaired since Saturday when the problems were discovered.
The malfunctioning warning signals are on Traceway Park and Baseball Alley and on Vernon Road.
Instead, people in Clinton should monitor their phone or TVs for the latest information.
“Sirens, because of houses being built in a more secure and sovereign manner, are not designed to be heard primarily indoors,” Jones said. “They’re outdoor warning sirens, so we ask people to get a weather radio, tune that in also put the apps on your phone.”
Jones says there are 22 sirens in the city designed to overlap for other outdoor sirens during inclement weather.
