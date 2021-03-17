Schools closing dismissing early due to severe weather threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Schools not currently closed for spring break are dismissing early or going virtual Wednesday in preparation for the bad weather.
Yazoo City Schools dismissed students Wednesday morning in response to the weather threat. “Last school dismissed at 10:30,” said Superintendent Jermall Wright.
The district’s spring break doesn’t begin until March 29.
Meanwhile, Mississippi College and the Mississippi College School of Law have announced that both day and evening classes are being moved to virtual beginning at noon.
Both campuses are slated to close at 2 p.m.
Schools closing due to severe weather:
- Belhaven University (2 p.m.)
- Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Noon)
- Mississippi College campus and MC Law (2 p.m.)
- Mississippi State University’s Starkville and Meridian campuses (Noon)
- Yazoo City Schools (10:30 a.m.)
- Ole Miss - Oxford campus (3 p.m.)
- University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg and Gulfport (2 p.m.)
Wednesday is an Alert Day for Mississippi, as a potent storm makes its way into Central and Southwest Mississippi.
The storm is expected to bring in strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes, which could be strong and long-tracked.
