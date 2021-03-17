Rankin Co. deputies investigating shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Florence.
The incident occurred around 11:30.
Paul Holley, legal counsel for the sheriff’s department, said one person was shot off of Greenhill Road in the county.
The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Holley did not say if the suspect had been transported to a hospital for medical help.
The investigation was ongoing. However, neither party involved was cooperating with deputies.
The cause of the shooting was unknown.
