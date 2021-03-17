Rankin Co. deputies investigating shooting

By WLBT Digital | March 17, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 1:37 PM

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting near Florence.

The incident occurred around 11:30.

Paul Holley, legal counsel for the sheriff’s department, said one person was shot off of Greenhill Road in the county.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Holley did not say if the suspect had been transported to a hospital for medical help.

The investigation was ongoing. However, neither party involved was cooperating with deputies.

The cause of the shooting was unknown.

