Madison police chief reports decrease in crime for 2020

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Madison reported 63 fewer crimes in 2020 than it did the year prior, according to documents submitted to the FBI.
Madison had zero murders and rapes in 2020, the same as the year prior.
However, the number of armed robberies decreased by three, to zero, while the number of burglaries fell by seven.
The greatest decrease came in cases of larceny, with 63 fewer incidents reported in 2020 when compared to 2019, data shows.
Larceny includes shoplifting and other thefts. Felony larceny is theft of goods or cash valued at $1,000 or more.
Even with the decrease, larceny continues to be the crime committed most frequently in the city, according to authorities.
“We would … remind our citizens to secure their homes and garages when not in use, remove valuables from their vehicles and secure them at all times, preferably in the trunk,” Chief Gene Waldrop said in a letter.
Even with crime down, Madison did see increases in some areas. Assaults, for instance, went up by seven and auto thefts went up by three.
In all, 20 aggravated assaults were reported in Madison last year, while 93 simple assaults were.
Aggravated assaults involve a weapon, simple assaults do not.
