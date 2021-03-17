2014 Louisville tornado was the last time Miss. saw ‘high risk’ weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday’s severe weather is expected to bring a burst of strong winds, hail, and a few potentially strong tornadoes to Central Mississippi.
Wednesday morning began warm with a few patches of fog but the sun quickly came up by brunchtime, undoubtedly the calm before the storm.
WLBT’s First Alert weather team forecasts severe weather potential will increase after lunchtime with two rounds of storms possible, continuing through the early overnight hours.
Emergency management officials are standing by eyeing the storm prepared to respond to any disaster areas, including opening storm shelters if needed. Schools are also dismissing early or closing as the state braces for severe weather.
As of 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, Central Mississippi is under the highest risk for severe weather, something the Magnolia State hadn’t seen in about seven years, since the 2014 Louisville tornado.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado started three counties before Winston, making its final stop in Louisville, killing ten people. It was a total trail of 34.3 miles.
As of 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, emergency officials issued a tornado watch for several counties as the state braces for apple size hail and dangerous wind speeds.
