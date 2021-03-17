Entergy prepared to respond to outages in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With severe weather approaching the state, outages will likely occur.
Entergy Mississippi states they are prepared to respond to possible tornadoes, hail, high winds, and flash flooding.
Stay up-to-date on outages and restoration:
- Report your power outage online or call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243)
- Download app on smartphone at entergy.com/app
- Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy
- Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.
You can download the WLBT app to stay up-to-date on the latest in weather and news.
