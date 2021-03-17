Entergy prepared to respond to outages in the state

By WLBT Digital | March 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:56 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With severe weather approaching the state, outages will likely occur.

Entergy Mississippi states they are prepared to respond to possible tornadoes, hail, high winds, and flash flooding.

Stay up-to-date on outages and restoration:

  • Report your power outage online or call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243)
  • Download app on smartphone at entergy.com/app
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy
  • Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages page.

