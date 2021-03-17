Homes, chicken houses damaged by Wayne Co. tornado

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two homes and three chicken houses were damaged as a result of the tornado that struck Wayne County Wednesday.
The tornado touched down shortly after lunch. In addition to damaging two residential structures, it also damaged or destroyed three chicken houses and brought down numerous trees and power lines, said Stacy Hoover, a dispatcher, and volunteer with the Wayne Co. Emergency Management Agency.
Hattiesburg resident Tyrone Thomas Jr., shot a video of the storm.
Wayne County Emergency Management Dispatcher Stacy Hoover said officials were still in response mode around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, as another tornado warning for the area had been issued.
