Boil water notices lifted for Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson announces that it has gotten clearance from the state to lift boil water notices for all surface water connections.
The city made the announcement Wednesday, more than a month after severe winter weather crippled the city’s water system and production efforts.
The news affects all customers who are served by the city’s O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.
About 43,000 connections were under the notice.
The city had to have two days of clean water samples before the Mississippi State Department of Health would allow the precaution to be lifted.
Jackson lifted its boil water notice for customers on the well water system on March 10.
