Alert Day: Storm shelters now open across Miss.
By Reggi Marion | March 17, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 4:40 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The threat of Wednesday’s severe weather has emergency management officials across Central Mississippi watching the weather closely.

The following tornado safe rooms are open if anyone needs shelter:

  • Adams County (323 Liberty Rd. in Natchez)
  • Chickasaw County (29 locations)
  • Claiborne County (13004 U.S. 18 in Hermanville)
  • Copiah County (1060 Epps Ln. in Hazlehurst)
  • Forrest County: Forest County Safe Room (946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg)
  • Hinds County: Clinton Safe Room (Fire Stn #4 – 2052 Pinehaven Drive)
  • Issaquena County: Issaquens Safe Room (132 Court St. in Mayersville)
  • Lee County: Joyner Elementary School (1201 Joyner Avenue)
  • Lincoln County: Brookhaven Building (1154 Beltline Dr. in Brookhaven)
  • Monroe County (22 locations)
  • Oktibbeha County Community Safe Room (985 Lynn Lane in Starkville)
  • Rankin County Safe Room (651 Marquette Road in Brandon)
  • Wilkinson County (Centreville Baptist Church at 325 West Main Street or Centreville Town Hall Board Room at 1 Municipal Drive)
  • Winston County (8 locations)

Anyone heading to a safe room is asked to wear a mask as social distancing may not be possible.

Emergency management leaders are encouraging you not to wait until the storm is here to get to a safe place.

Leaders have been using social media to warn everyone to be prepared and have a safety plan at home or at work.

Everyone is asked to bring gloves and hand sanitizer (if available), and keep a social distance of six feet.

