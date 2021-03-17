Alert Day: Storm shelters now open across Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The threat of Wednesday’s severe weather has emergency management officials across Central Mississippi watching the weather closely.
The following tornado safe rooms are open if anyone needs shelter:
- Adams County (323 Liberty Rd. in Natchez)
- Chickasaw County (29 locations)
- Claiborne County (13004 U.S. 18 in Hermanville)
- Copiah County (1060 Epps Ln. in Hazlehurst)
- Forrest County: Forest County Safe Room (946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg)
- Hinds County: Clinton Safe Room (Fire Stn #4 – 2052 Pinehaven Drive)
- Issaquena County: Issaquens Safe Room (132 Court St. in Mayersville)
- Lee County: Joyner Elementary School (1201 Joyner Avenue)
- Lincoln County: Brookhaven Building (1154 Beltline Dr. in Brookhaven)
- Monroe County (22 locations)
- Oktibbeha County Community Safe Room (985 Lynn Lane in Starkville)
- Rankin County Safe Room (651 Marquette Road in Brandon)
- Wilkinson County (Centreville Baptist Church at 325 West Main Street or Centreville Town Hall Board Room at 1 Municipal Drive)
- Winston County (8 locations)
Anyone heading to a safe room is asked to wear a mask as social distancing may not be possible.
Emergency management leaders are encouraging you not to wait until the storm is here to get to a safe place.
Leaders have been using social media to warn everyone to be prepared and have a safety plan at home or at work.
Everyone is asked to bring gloves and hand sanitizer (if available), and keep a social distance of six feet.
