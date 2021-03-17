ALERT DAY: HIGH risk for severe storms Wednesday

ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY: Severe weather will continue to be a factor over the next several hours across central and southwest Mississippi, continuing through the early overnight period as the front sweeps eastward. Take the time to review your severe weather action plans in the event warnings are issued for your area. Storm risk exits after midnight, trending quieter and cooler into Thursday morning.
ROUND ONE STORMS: Isolated severe storms will continue through the late afternoon hours. With these storms, all modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. If one or two storms take off and can harness the full potential of the atmosphere, tornadoes that form could be long tracked and strong. That batch of storms will enter west Alabama by 3-5 PM.
ROUND TWO STORMS: A broken line of supercell storms will be developing to our west as the first round is happening Wednesday afternoon. This will feature a more widespread severe potential with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Once again, if one or two storms can harness the instability and wind shear in the atmosphere - tornadoes that form could be long tracked and strong. Storms will be east of our area by 10 PM and moving into Alabama by midnight.
THURSDAY: We’ll start off the day with chilly, breezy and clear conditions, giving way to clouds filtering in from the northwest through the afternoon hours. Expect highs in the lower 60s amid the cooler breezes. Clouds will hold in place, for most locales, through the overnight with lows in the middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will hang around for Friday – the last day of Winter, showing off a mid-Winter’s vibes with highs in the 50s to near 60; 40s expected by early Saturday morning. Skies will begin to clear through the upcoming weekend and temperatures will begin to rebound back into the 60s Saturday, near 70 Sunday. 70s will generally be common place next week, though chances for rain and storms emerge through mid-week.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @Coulter_wx
