ALERT DAY: HIGH risk for severe storms Wednesday

ROUND TWO STORMS: A broken line of supercell storms will be developing to our west as the first round is happening Wednesday afternoon. This will feature a more widespread severe potential with damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Once again, if one or two storms can harness the instability and wind shear in the atmosphere - tornadoes that form could be long tracked and strong. Storms will be east of our area by 10 PM and moving into Alabama by midnight.