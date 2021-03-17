After ten years on the force, Byram’s first police chief resigns

“My 11 year old knows things that other 11 year olds probably shouldn’t know. She knows the difference between concealment and cover. When we’re walking through a parking lot, she knows that daddy’s always looking for places for her to run and hide,” Thompson said. “She knows that if something bad happens in a parking lot, she hides at the front of the vehicle instead of the back of the vehicle because the engine block gives her a lot of protection. I’m ready to kind of get out of that light.”