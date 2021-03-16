Where to shelter during severe weather, three key tornado safety tips

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts, hail up to quarter size, and tornadoes are possible in Mississippi Wednesday.
Tornadoes are capable of completely destroying any home or building, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like missiles.
To stay safe during a tornado, experts say you should prepare a plan and an emergency kit, stay aware of weather conditions, know the best places to shelter (indoors and outdoors), and always protect your head.
TIP ONE: Be prepared
The best way to stay safe during a tornado is to be prepared with:
- Fresh batteries and a battery-operated TV, radio, or internet-enabled device to listen to the latest emergency weather information
- A tornado emergency plan including access to a safe shelter for yourself, your family, and people with special needs
- An emergency kit (including water, non-perishable food, and medication)
- A list of important information, including telephone numbers
TIP TWO: Stay aware of weather conditions
Here how you know a tornado is approaching:
- A dark or green-colored sky
- A large, dark, low-lying cloud
- Large hail
- A loud roar that sounds like a freight train
If you notice any of these conditions, take cover immediately, and keep watching wlbt.com
TIP THREE: Know where to shelter
Falling and flying debris can cause most deaths and injuries during a tornado. Although there is no completely safe place during a tornado, some locations are much safer than others.
- Go to the basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest floor (bathroom, closet, center hallway)
- Avoid windows
- For added protection get under something sturdy (a heavy table or workbench). Cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag, or mattress. Protect your head with anything available
- Do not stay in a mobile home
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.