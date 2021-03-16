Vaccines now open to all Mississippians

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anyone who wants to get vaccinated in Mississippi can now make an appointment.
Anyone over 16 in the state will be able to get vaccinated, but only those 18+ will be able to visit a MSDH drive-through site.
- Eligible individuals 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and over can receive the Moderna vaccine.
- Those under 18 should see their physician or a private medical provider about vaccination rather than visiting a MSDH drive-through site.
- Pregnant women, lactating women, and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine; however, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended.
- You can be vaccinated if you have tested positive for COVID-19 if you wait until your isolation period is over and your symptoms have significantly improved.
Governor Tate Reeves says Mississippi’s recovery from the deadly Coronavirus is ahead of most of the nation.
Mississippi is only the second state in the nation to expand access to all residents age 16 and older, the governor said.
Anyone in Alaska can also get the vaccine.
Despite the expanded access, everyone is still urged to continue wearing masks and following all social distancing guidelines.
One person receiving their shot now that it’s available is Christopher Thomas.
“I’m a front line worker so I feel it was important to get it,” said Thomas. “It feels good to know that I am taking precautions to be safe.”
But it wasn’t just Thomas. Thousands of others who rolled up their sleeves said they’re not only getting the vaccine to protect themselves from the virus, but also in an effort to get back to normalcy.
“Like our president said, we can spend July 4th together a whole lot different than it was this time last year,” said Dr. Cedric Buckley, who received his vaccine on Tuesday. “I’m excited. I hope everybody else is just as excited as me and my boys are.”
“The freedom that it gives you that you’ve been vaccinated and you can go into places and not have the fear that we had like back in the beginning is amazing,” said Dr. Jasmin Chapman, CEO of the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.
Click here to schedule your appointment. You can also call 877-978-6453 for more info.
