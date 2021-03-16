Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A warm front is lifting through the area tonight and there may be a few thunderstorms as a result. A very moist unstable airmass is moving in behind it and will overtake our area tonight and Wednesday morning. Wednesday is an alert day with severe weather expected around here between 1pm and 11pm. During the afternoon, we expect storms to fire up randomly and turn severe. During the evening, a line of storms will move into the area, ending the severe weather threat around or shortly after sunset. Tornadoes, damaging wind and hail are all possible with the thunderstorm activity in the afternoon and evening. Mississippi may be categorized into a high risk severe area as we go into Wednesday and all of us should prepare as such. Have a plan as to where to go if and when severe weather takes place. Lows tonight will be near 70 with highs in the 80s Wednesday before the storms. Thursday through this weekend will be cooler with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Average high is 69 this time of year and the average low is 45. Sunrise is 7:08am and the sunset is 7:10pm.