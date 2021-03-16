Richland PD reporting downed electrical lines, light poles on Old U.S. 49

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Richland Police Department is reporting downed power lines and light poles on Old U.S. 49.
The downed lines are located around Carrier Boulevard and Irby Street, according to an RPD Tweet, and likely occurred following Tuesday afternoon’s storm.
Motorists are asked to use caution.
Roads are not blocked and Entergy has been notified.
About 161 customers in that area are without power, according to Entergy Mississippi’s website. Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.