Plans to tear down Casa Grande apartments on hold

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is having to push pause on its effort to tear down the long-abandoned Casa Grande apartments on Terry Road.
A week after opening bids on the demolition, the city has learned that another owner had come to light and that the owner had not been properly notified that the facility was to be torn down.
Planning Director Jordan Hillman shared the news with the council at its Tuesday meeting.
“The owner … contacted me earlier last week and revealed to me that we had a noticing problem,” she said. “Once we were made aware of the owner, we had to stop and give notice to the owner.”
“I’m holding for procedure … If I proceeded as is, we’d be in a lawsuit in five minutes,” she said.
The apartments are located at the corner of Terry and Sykes roads and have been abandoned for years. The property is run down and is characterized by abandoned units, trash, and other debris.
Hillman said the owner is currently working to clear the title and then intends to sell the property and for redevelopment.
“I don’t know how true that may or may not be,” Hillman said. “We’re going to hold this for 60 days. We’re either going to meet with the new property owner to discuss how quickly we can get (the property) into shape ... or we’ll go through the notice again.
“We’re not done fighting this battle.”
Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks was disappointed with the news, saying people have been told for years that the site would be cleaned up.
“I don’t want people to feel they’ve been jerked around for another 60 days and the property is staying there, and we have another owner, and they never deliver,” he said.
Banks said he wants to set a community meeting to let people know why demolition efforts again have been delayed.
“I want to talk to this owner and let them hear from the people who are putting the pressure on me – the principal of Sykes Elementary, Bishop Ronnie Crudup … the neighbors,” he said. “They’ve been living with this and the rats, the snakes, and all the other stuff.”
The city was planning to spend around $240,000 in CARES Act funds to tear down the structure. Bids were opened last week.
Prior to opening bids, planning and development officials attempted to contact the owner, which is listed as Casa Grande Southwick Apartments LLC on the Hinds County Tax Assessor’s website.
“We followed through on the LLC and it did not exist,” Hillman said. “The name (of the owner) that came forward was not notified.”
State statute requires owners to be notified before city crews can enter private property and demolish or clean structures.
Banks said the city has attempted to notify owners for five years and questioned why this owner is just now coming forward.
“It’s right around the corner from Sykes Elementary and kids have to walk past this all the time,” he said. “I hope this will be a priority.”
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city is committed to tearing down the structure and would move ahead with plans in the next two months if the property is not cleaned.
“We’ll hold the money for Casa Grande (and in the event that) this doesn’t happen the way the new owner commits, we’re prepared to move.”
