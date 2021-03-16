MPD: Two kids pulled from body of water; 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oakhaven neighbors of two young boys who ended up in a pond behind their home Tuesday are devastated by the tragedy. Memphis police are working to determine exactly what happened.
“It’s hard. It’s really really hard. It’s just a hurting thing,” said Arnita Gray.
Gray does not know the family that lived down the road on Shemwell near Raines. But she knows it is a terrible tragedy when two little boys end up in an algae-filled pond behind their home. Police say preliminary information indicates the children are three and five years old.
It happened just before one in the afternoon.
One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, saw first responders trying to save one child.
“I saw the fire department and the ambulance. Out here in the water,” he said. “Firemen in a boat 4 or 5 of them in the water standing about chest deep.”
He said it took about 30 minutes to find the child who did not survive. He was found in the middle of the pond.
“It took so long for them to find him. He was non-responsive.”
He did not see the rescue of the first child who was transported in critical condition to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
The neighbor also wonders how the children ended up in the water. There does not appear to be much of a fence if any behind the children’s home.
But the man points out all of the brush and fallen trees you have to get across making it difficult to reach the water.
“My heart is just with the family. Prayers for the family,” he said.
Neighbors say the pond has been behind the houses for a long time. They say maybe it’s time it is filled in.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.