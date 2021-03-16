More details needed in Jackson police chief’s crime plan, council members say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After months of waiting, Jackson city council members got their first look at the police department’s plan to reduce crime across the Capital City, a series of slides with bullet points, objectives and few specifics on how many of those strategies will be carried out.
The plan, presented by JPD Chief James Davis to the council’s law enforcement ad hoc committee, consists of four objectives to bring crime down and several requests to the city council for issues the department itself cannot do alone.
“I believe everybody have (sic) to play a role in addressing our crime issues in the city,” Davis said to the committee.
The police chief’s objectives include taking a data-driven approach to addressing violent crime and increasing the department’s clearance rates.
“Nineteen of the 26 homicides has (sic) been solved by the Jackson Police Department. The national average of solvability rate [across] the nation is 61.4 percent,” Davis said. “I’m proud to say that our detectives are standing at a clearance rate above the national average of solving homicides at 73 percent.”
Davis also acknowledged they should do a better job of communicating with the public and city council, and need to optimize their resources more effectively.
The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, also consisted of questions from many committee members, some of whom were concerned about elements missing from the plan itself.
Several times during Monday’s law enforcement ad hoc committee meeting, council members asked how much some aspects of the crime plan -- dubbed Operation CRUSH Crime -- would cost.
Part of the discussion revolved around JPD’s involvement in the COPS Hiring Program Grant, which would provide federal money to help hire more officers the department needs.
“Right now, we’re at 50, I think, 52 short right now and like you say, we are aggressively recruiting,” Davis said. “We had a class graduate in December, one in January, I believe and one we just graduated. And we’re looking to start another police class on the 28th of this month.”
For the department to gain 25 officers, the federal government would pay 75 percent of those salaries over three years, leaving the city to make up the difference of $866,000.
“If the federal government step (sic) up and put $2,599,000 into our police budget for over a period of three years, that’s a big deal,” said Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote. “I think it’d be great benefit for JPD.”
Committee members also asked about the cost of fully funding the city’s real time command center -- listed as one of six requests from Davis to the council.
“Do you have what that number is? Or is it something that’s gonna make me fall out the chair?” committee chair and council president Aaron Banks said, eliciting laughter from the room.
Deputy Chief Vincent Grizzell said they plan to put 25 cameras in each of the city’s seven wards, which would cost $3 million.
Grizzell told committee members they could be up and running with the new cameras within sixty days.
Additional costs would include upgrading in-car dash systems for video and touchscreen capabilities, which would cost approximately $1.5 million, Grizzell said.
However, some of the bullet points in the plan -- detailing strategies to reduce crime -- don’t say how the department plans to achieve them, like “improving internal communication within the ranks” or “increasing opportunities for promotion” to address morale.
The plan doesn’t say how those would happen, just that doing so would reduce crime.
Davis’ requests to the council include a dedicated jail for the city of Jackson to house misdemeanor and felony offenders, updates and revisions to city ordinances concerning convenience stores, motels and hotels because of criminal activity that happens at those locations and city-funded positions for mental health and homeless population response.
“It bullet points and highlights some things, but what’s missing is the wheels and all this stuff to how we really get there, when the actual dollars and cents and costs are,” Banks said.
The committee will meet again in one week to discuss those specifics in greater detail.
